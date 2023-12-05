(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man who was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 2 in the Stratton Meadows area was allegedly trying to rob two people at gunpoint when the shooting occurred, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said officers originally responded to a reported shooting just before 3 a.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of Musket Drive, just southwest of the Motor City Curve. When officers arrived, they found one man dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and CSPD said the Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man who was found dead on the scene as 19-year-old Marcus Plummer of Denver. While the coroner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death, Plummer’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but CSPD said initial investigation revealed that Plummer had used a gun to try and rob two men in the parking lot of an apartment complex. After a struggle, one of the victims of the attempted robbery was shot. He is expected to survive, CSPD said.

Plummer also suffered at least one gunshot wound and ultimately died of his injuries. A gun was found at the scene, CSPD said.

All people involved in this incident have been accounted for, and CSPD said there is no known threat to the community. This is the 31st homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 50 homicides.

CSPD said this remains an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).