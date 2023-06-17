(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for allegedly shooting a gun outside his home on the south side of Colorado Springs.

On Friday, June 16 just after 2 p.m., officers responded to reports by witnesses of a man shooting a gun in the 300 block of East Las Vegas Street.

CSPD said, the suspect, later identified as Antonio Martinez, was compliant and taken into custody without incident. Officers found a gun and located a shell casing.

There were no injuries, and no property was damaged, according to the investigation.

“The suspect was served and released related to this incident,” said CSPD.