CSPD: Man caught on video breaking into church’s bus, trying to steal golf cart

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video while trying to steal a church’s golf cart.

Sometime between 3-4 a.m. on Oct. 25, a man tried to steal a golf cart from a church located on Nonchalant Circle South. The suspect caused damage to a church bus and also attempted to enter four other vehicles.

Suspect’s photo courtesy of CSPD

Police have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 years old, with an average height/build. The suspect has short black hair, and was seen wearing a dark jacket and light green pants.

If you have any information about the suspect, call (719) 444-7000.