(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) after he ran from officers with a woman.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the area of Barnes Road and Iron Horse Trail about a man wanted for 13 active warrants, three of which CSPD said were warrants for alleged felony domestic violence.

Police said the suspect was first spotted at a business in the 4800 block of Barnes Rd. near Iron Horse Trail. A person then reported to officers that they saw the suspect leave the business with a woman and was seen forcing her into a vehicle, then leaving the area.

Officers found the vehicle and pulled it over for a traffic stop, and CSPD said the suspect was sitting in the passenger seat while the woman was in the driver’s seat.

Officers verbally commanded the suspect or the woman to leave the vehicle. After a brief barricaded incident, the woman was able to exit the vehicle and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody for his existing warrants and new charges.

Barnes Rd. and Iron Horse Trail were closed for about an hour while officers worked to take the suspect into custody.