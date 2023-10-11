(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the suspects in a felony assault that happened at a south Colorado Springs bar on Sunday, Oct. 8.

CSPD said the assault occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at Legends Bar, just east of the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and the Hancock Expressway.

CSPD could not provide suspect or vehicle descriptions but asked anyone who may be a witness or has information on the assault to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, CSPD said.