CSPD looking for suspect(s) following back-to-back armed robberies Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people were robbed, and one victim was attacked Sunday morning after two robberies happened within two hours and just miles away of each other.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the first robbery happened on 3100 Galley Road around 3:40 a.m. when a suspect jumped out of a car, produced a handgun, and demanded the victims’ (CSPD did not clarify how many victims) property.

Distance from 1800 Monterey Road to 3100 Galley Road

Before leaving the scene, the suspect pistol-whipped one of the victims.

Then, around 5 a.m., police were called to the 1800 block Monterey Road for another armed robbery. When officers arrived, a woman told them she was walking her dog when a car approached her, several suspects got out, and demanded she give them her property.

The victim said one of the suspects had a handgun.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. It is also unclear if the robberies are related.