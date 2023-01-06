(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody.

On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved in the crash ran from the scene. Witnesses told officers they saw the driver was armed with a gun and directed officers to the area of Vickers Drive and N. Union Blvd.

CSPD Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force Detective Felice checked the area and found the suspect. While Detective Felice was waiting on assistance and watching the suspect, the suspect approached Detective Felice’s vehicle and according to CSPD was making hand movements towards his waist as if removing a firearm.

“Det. Felice observed the suspect holding a holster and the suspect was making movements as if he was attempting to remove a handgun from the holster,” said CSPD.

CSPD said Detective Felice pointed his handgun at the suspect who then ran from the area on foot. TAC teams, patrol officers, and K-9 searched the area and found the suspect.

Police say the suspect is Ryan Hoskins, a known offender who allegedly has an extensive criminal history including a 1st Degree Attempted Murder arrest in September 2022.

The vehicle Hoskins ran from was reported stolen by Arapahoe County, and a large number of illegal narcotics were allegedly recovered from Hoskins’ backpack.