UPDATE MONDAY 10/10/2022 9:56 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD is no longer on priority dispatch or accident alert.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD investigating two separate suspicious deaths

MONDAY 10/10/2022 9:30 p.m.

Violent Crimes Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating two separate suspicious deaths near the downtown area.

CSPD said one of the suspicious deaths occurred in the 500 block of Erie Road, near Prospect Lake.

The other suspicious death was reported in the 000 block of Cimarron Street, near the intersection of Cimarron and Cascade Avenue.

The two deaths are separate from the shooting that is also under investigation at the Wind River Apartments. CSPD said they are on priority dispatch and accident alert status as their resources are stretched thin.

Call 911 with emergencies, non-emergency calls should wait until CSPD is no longer under priority dispatch.

Drivers are reminded if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information, drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter report.