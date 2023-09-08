(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Multiple burglaries in the Colorado Springs area involving three to five suspects and a silver SUV are believed to be connected, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said around 2:18 a.m. on Sept. 8, police received calls of an in-progress theft at a convenience store in the 1900 block of North Academy Boulevard, near Constitution Avenue. Police were told there were multiple suspects wearing dark clothing and masks on their faces. The suspects allegedly entered the store and stole undisclosed items then left the area in a silver SUV, believed to be stolen.

Police would later be called to five more incidents that matched the description of the suspects and vehicle:

At around 3:42 a.m. officers were flagged down in the 300 block of Mount View Lane At around 4:14 a.m. in the 900 block of North Circle Drive At around 4:22 a.m. in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Boulevard At around 4:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Nevada Avenue At around 4:43 a.m. in the 200 block of West Fillmore Street

The stolen car, which was identified in one of the incidents as a silver 2016 Hyundai Tucson with Colorado registration, has not been located.

The suspects are described as three to five people with dark clothing and wearing masks. In all incidents, the suspects enter the stores and steal various items, before leaving in the Tucson. CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, and video surveillance is being reviewed to attempt to identify the suspects. No specific descriptions are currently available.