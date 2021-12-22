CSPD investigating back-to-back robberies Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating two robberies that happened with minutes of each other.

According to CSPD, around 4 a.m. Wednesday, a woman was dumpster diving in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. While she was searching for an item, a man got into her vehicle. When she approached the suspect, he pointed a handgun at her.

3300 block of Knoll Lane

As he started to drive away, the victim tried to get into the vehicle, but fell off and sustained minor injuries.

Minutes later, officers responded to the 5500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway for another robbery.

1500 block of N. Academy Boulevard

Police said two suspects robbed a store at gunpoint and escaped with an unknown amount of money and tobacco products. They left in an unknown direction. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the criminals.