(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was found shot and killed on the west side early Monday morning, Aug. 21.

According to CSPD, just before 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of North 19th Street, northeast of Old Colorado City.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation. CSPD said no suspect information is available.

The investigation into this shooting death is active and ongoing. Anyone who is a witness or who has information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. You can also make a report anonymously to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).