COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a reported robbery and shooting at a Colorado Springs business Thursday evening.

Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. at a business on S. Nevada Avenue. Officers were responding to a reported robbery with shots fired. When officers arrived, they determined that a security guard employed by a local business had confronted a white man who entered the business rambling. Police say the two got into a physical altercation during which the suspect took the security guard’s gun and ran. The security guard chased the suspect, during which time the suspect fired multiple shots at the security guard.

The security guard was uninjured.

Officers, assisted by the K-9 unit, searched the area but could not locate the suspect. The suspect has yet to be identified.

This is an ongoing investigation, but according to CSPD, there is no known risk to the public.

Anyone with information or who may be a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.