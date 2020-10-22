CSPD investigates deadly shooting Thursday, two injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning in the Knob Hill community.

Officers were called around 5:19 a.m. to a reported disturbance in the 700 block of East-Hills Rd. When CSPD arrived they found a man dead, according to police.

Officers also located another man, and woman with significant, possibly life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The violent crimes homicide/assault unit responded to assume the investigation. CSPD said all parties are accounted for and there is no known threat to the community.

