CSPD investigating string of armed robberies reported over past 24 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a slew of armed robberies that happened over a period of 24 hours, two of which happened only an hour apart.

The first robbery happened around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon on the 1800 block of South Academy Boulevard when a number of patrons were threatened by three suspects. Police later discovered two of the three suspects were armed with handguns.

The suspects left the area in a blue SUV. At the time of this writing, none of the suspects have been identified.

Then, just before 2 a.m. Thursday, police say a suspect entered a business in the 1800 block of Aeroplaza Drive, produced a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, then stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

The suspect fled out the front door of the business.

Not even an hour later, a suspect entered a business on the 1500 block of North Newport Road, produced a handgun, pointed it at the clerk, then stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

The suspect fled out the front door of the business and left the area in an unknown direction.

All of the robberies are under investigation and, at the time of this writing, no suspects have been named. It is also unclear if Thursday morning’s robberies are connected.