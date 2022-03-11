COLORADO SPRING — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the officers involved in Monday’s shooting.

On Monday, at approximately 9:30 a.m. CSPD officers began an investigation into the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for homicide out of Ripley, Mississippi, according to The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on the information given to police, officers located a man who matched the description of the suspect in the 200 block of North Circle Drive, according to a press release from CSPD.

EPSO said the suspect, now identified as Gregory, pointed a handgun and fired it at officers, at which time at least one officer returned fire, discharging their duty weapon at least one time.

Gregory then fled the area and was contacted by additional officers in the 400 block of North Circle Drive, at which time he pointed his firearm at officers, stated the release.

At least one officer fired at least one round from their duty weapon striking Gregory, who died at the scene.

On Friday, CSPD released the names of the officers involved in the shooting along with additional information.

The Colorado Springs Police Department officers involved in the shooting on Monday were Officer Justin Murphy, K9 Officer Alan Radke, Officer Eric Price, and Officer Larry Wright.

The Officers’ current assignments and years of service are as follow:

Officer Murphy has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since October 2012 and is currently assigned to Sand Creek Patrol, Shift I.

Officer Radke has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since January 2008 and is currently assigned to the Specialized Enforcement Division as a K9 Officer.

Officer Price has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since July 2002 and is currently assigned to Sand Creek Patrol, Shift I.

Officer Wright has been employed as a sworn police officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department since July 2019 and is currently assigned to Sand Creek Patrol, Shift I.

All CSPD officers involved are uninjured and four have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.