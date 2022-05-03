COLORADO SPRINGS — A victim who was badly injured in a shooting on April 25 in Colorado Springs has died, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

That day, CSPD says, it responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of S Murray Boulevard and Airport Road at about 10 a.m. Officers say they arrived on scene and discovered a person who had been shot. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died of their injuries on April 30.

CSPD Violent Crimes Section has assumed responsibility of the investigation. The victim has not been identified at this time nor have any arrests been made in connection to this case.

The victim is the 18th homicide case in Colorado Springs of 2022, according to CSPD. They noted there were nine homicides in the city around this time in 2021.