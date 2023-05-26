(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A homeowner allegedly fired at a suspect overnight after three masked men were involved in an apparent home invasion in Colorado Springs, and now the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for the three suspects who left in an unknown vehicle.

According to CSPD, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 officers were called to the 1300 block of Cumberland Street, near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Union Boulevard by Acacia Drive, about a home invasion.

Police learned that three unknown masked men allegedly entered the home by an unlocked back door, while the homeowner was letting the dogs out.

Officers said at some point two of the alleged suspects left the home and returned to their vehicle, while one suspect remained inside with a gun. The person living in the home confronted the lone suspect and fired at least one round, possibly hitting them.

All three suspects left the area in an unknown vehicle according to police, and hospitals have been notified.