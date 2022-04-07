COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody after police say a man broke into a house, led police on a car chase, and wound up being ejected from a car.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an attempted burglary in the 1800 block of Whitman Road, which is near Prospect Lake. When they arrived, Officer A. Simmons located a possible suspect vehicle, but officers were unable to develop probable cause for arrest.

1800 block of Whitman Road

According to police, the suspect returned to the house around 12:53 a.m., smashed a window, and entered the home while armed with a handgun.

Police say the victim fled on foot, and the suspect later left in a vehicle. When Officer Simmons returned to the area, the suspect reportedly attempted to evade officers, and a pursuit began.

Officers Simmons later terminated the pursuit, and a short time later police discovered the suspect had lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the 1900 block of S. Circle Drive.

1900 S Circle Drive

When officers responded to the area, they discovered two people had had been ejected from the vehicle and were in the roadway. The driver sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The passenger (not yet identified) was found dead at the scene. The driver, Kyle Hirschfield, 34, was taken into custody for multiple felony charges including 1st degree Burglary and Vehicular Homicide.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded, and the northeast onramp connecting Hancock Expressway to S. Circle Drive was temporarily closed while officers investigated.