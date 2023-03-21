(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A fugitive apparently wanted on kidnapping and forgery charges was arrested after trying to escape officers at a storage facility near I-25 and East Woodmen Road on Tuesday, March 21.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the assistance of the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) was requested by Colorado State Parole in arresting a fugitive, identified as 39-year-old Lawrence Johnson.

Johnson was wanted for a parole violation on original charges of kidnapping and forgery, as well as new charges of eluding.

CSPD said the charges against Johnson resulted in an arrest warrant with nationwide extradition. In addition, TEU officers were informed that Johnson was known to be armed with a gun.

CSPD said TEU officers located Johnson while he was sitting in his car at the Stor-N-Lock on Chapel Lane, just off the intersection of East Woodmen Road and East Rockrimmon Boulevard.

TEU officers blocked Johnson’s escape with their own cars and gave multiple commands for him to step out of his car, but he “made an extended attempt” to escape officers.

CSPD said “police tactics and less lethal tools” were used to prevent Johnson from escaping and eventually forced him to leave his car. When he was unable to escape in his car, Johnson tried to run on foot, at which point a police K9 caught him and he was taken into custody.

Johnson was immediately provided with medical treatment before being taken to the hospital, CSPD said. Other than Johnson’s injuries sustained in his capture, no community members or officers were injured, and no shots were fired by officers or Johnson.

As a result of his actions, CSPD said Johnson will now face additional criminal charges. The investigation remains ongoing.