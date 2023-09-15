(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man who served as Deputy District Attorney for Colorado’s 4th Judicial District has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD confirmed to FOX21 News that David McConkie was arrested on Aug. 29. Due to the ongoing investigation, CSPD could not provide any additional details on McConkie’s arrest.

McConkie served as Deputy District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District for El Paso and Teller Counties from 2008-2011.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

FOX21 News also reached out to the 4th Judicial District for comment, but due to the ongoing investigation, the judicial district could not comment on the case.

McConkie is due in El Paso County Court on Sept. 18.