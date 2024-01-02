(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a driver was arrested after she allegedly hit several parked vehicles in the overnight hours of Sunday, Dec. 31.

On Sunday just before midnight, police got a call about a crash where a woman had hit several parked vehicles in the 2400 block of Legend Drive near Briargate and North Union Boulevards. Police found the driver in the 1400 block of Jamboree Drive near Voyager Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

Police said a DUI officer was called to the scene to evaluate the driver, later identified as Katherine Clay, for suspicion of driving under the influence. Upon being taken to the hospital Clay allegedly kicked an officer in the chest and spit on them.

According to CSPD, Clay is facing charges of Second Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Felony DUI, Violation of a Protection Order, Third Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest, and other traffic-related charges.