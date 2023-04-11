(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old driver has been charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Death for a crash on Sunday, April 2 at the William Palmer statue in Downtown Colorado Springs that left a motorcycle rider dead.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 67-year-old Isadore Michael Romero was killed when the driver of a Jeep allegedly turned in front of him at East Platte Avenue and North Nevada Avenue, where the William Palmer statue stands in the intersection.

Romero was heading east on Platte when the Jeep driver, who was heading west on Platte, turned left onto southbound Nevada in front of the statue, causing Romero’s motorcycle to hit the Jeep.

Romero was taken to the hospital after the crash, where he died of his injuries.

In an update on April 11, CSPD said the Jeep driver has been identified as 24-year-old Jeffrey Ebert. Ebert was charged on Monday, April 10 with Careless Driving Resulting in Death, a misdemeanor.