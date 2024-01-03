(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office have released a joint statement following the arrest of 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler in the United Kingdom, expressing their condolences for the loss of two children and explaining the judicial process going forward.

Singler was arrested on Dec. 30 in the UK after a warrant was issued for her arrest on multiple counts of Murder, Child Abuse, and Attempted Murder. Singler’s two children, 7-year-old Aden Wentz and 9-year-old Elianna “Ellie” Wentz, were found dead inside a condo in Stetson Hills on Dec. 18, and an 11-year-old was also found injured, after police responded to a call about a burglary.

Singler was sent to the hospital with injuries, and after authorities discovered the original burglary call had been false, and once Singler was identified as a suspect, a manhunt began.

“Three weeks ago, two innocent lives were tragically taken from our community. Young lives that were filled with hopes and dreams for a bright future. I am heartbroken over this loss”, said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. “The Colorado Springs Police Department stands with the victims, family members, and others in our community who are grieving. Our detectives, lab personnel, and victim advocates continue to work tirelessly, in partnership with the District Attorney’s Office, to bring justice for these victims. This incomprehensible act understandably raises a lot of questions and has an impact across our community. We will provide answers, to the extent we can, as soon as it is appropriate for us to do so.”

Now, the wait for justice begins, due to what will likely be a long process to get Singler back to the United States, and to Colorado.

CSPD and the 4th Judicial DA explained in their joint statement that extradition from the UK is controlled by a treaty with the U.S. that was signed in 2003. Authorities said Singler’s extradition will take “a considerable amount of time,” and reminded the community that neither CSPD nor the DA’s Office controls the pace of extradition proceedings.

“Regardless of the timeline, we will continue to work closely with local, national, and international agencies during the extradition process. Singler, like all persons accused of a crime, is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and the extradition process is an important step in ensuring due process is afforded to her,” said 4th Judicial DA Michael Allen. “The loss of two young children in a case like this is a tragedy and demands the full support of my office and we stand ready to be their voice in our search for justice.”

According to the DA, if the UK courts rule a defendant can be extradited, an executive authority of the government must agree to the extradition. The DA explained that this process provides defendants with multiple appeal steps along the way.

Singler’s arrest warrant, issued on behalf of the State of Colorado, remains sealed by the court. The warrant will likely remain sealed until Singler appears in court locally in the 4th Judicial District.

Subsequent court dates regarding Singler’s extradition will be controlled by the UK courts.