(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a months-long investigation led to the closure of multiple illegal gambling establishments, and the seizure of gambling-related items.

According to CSPD, the Metro Division was alerted earlier in the year of at least 34 illegal gambling locations around the city. CSPD said investigators began an educational campaign, and while most of the establishments shut down once informed their operation was illegal, some continued to operate.

In April and May of 2023, CSPD said the Metro Division obtained warrants for four establishments still operating and seized any illegal gambling machines on site. In the process, CSPD said it also seized evidence in relation to the illegal gambling operations, including approximately 130 pieces of electronic hardware used to operate the gambling machines from the four businesses.

In November, CSPD said Metro Division investigators were informed that several of these shuttered businesses had reopened. Investigators obtained additional warrants, and seized over 120 illegal gambling machines.

“These establishments can have a significant negative impact on the community, not just those patronizing them,” said CSPD. “CSPD wants to combat the additional crime that statistically follows illegal gambling, including violent crimes and narcotics crimes. By increasing the enforcement of gaming laws and shutting down illegal businesses, CSPD is also trying to impact the additional crime patterns occurring in the same areas.”

CSPD asked anyone who may have information or who wants to report an illegal gambling establishment to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.