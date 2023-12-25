(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Christmas Day marks 15 years since 38-year-old Margaret Sweet was found shot and killed on her front porch on the city’s east side, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for her killer.

According to CSPD, on Dec. 5, 2008, officers responded to the 1300 block of Fosdick Circle, east of Knob Hill, on a report of an unconscious woman. When officers arrived, they found a victim, later identified as Sweet, lying face down on her porch with an apparent gunshot wound.

Sweet’s manner of death was ruled a homicide resulting from a gunshot wound following an autopsy.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

During the investigation into Sweet’s death, detectives learned of a disturbance that reportedly occurred on the same night as Sweet’s death, in the same area, in which a man was heard yelling at someone followed by a gunshot.

CSPD said the case remains open and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, no matter how small the tip, you are urged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.