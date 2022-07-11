COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday marks three years since Alex Franklin died of an apparent gunshot wound, with no suspects named.

Just after 6:00 a.m. on July 11, 2019, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a reported shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane – just east of Palmer Park. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Alex Franklin, was transported for emergency medical care where he succumbed to his injuries. No suspect has been named and no one has been charged in connection to Franklin’s murder.

Tis case is considered open and active. If anyone has information regarding this case, you are encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.