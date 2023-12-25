(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is marking a cold case anniversary–55 years since a soldier stationed at Fort Carson was killed in 1968.

According to CSPD, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 1968, officers saw a person, later identified as Jack Kroecker, lying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Cucharras Street in Downtown Colorado Springs.

When officers checked on Kroecker, they discovered that he was unconscious and had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Kroecker was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said Kroecker was serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Carson at the time of his death.

CSPD asked anyone who may know something about Kroecker’s death, or who has information about this case, to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.