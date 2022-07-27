COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 41 years since Edward Connaughton was found dead in his home by his coworkers.

On July 27, 1981, coworkers of 57-year-old Edward Connaughton became concerned when he didn’t show up for work. His coworkers attempted to contact him at his home on Shasta Drive. When they arrived, they found Connaughton dead inside his home.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Connaughton was known to open his home to transient and homeless people.

No arrests have been made in Connaughton’s murder. The investigation into his death is still open. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.