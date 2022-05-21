COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting at Mallard Meadows Apartment.

The reported caller told police that someone had been shot at 3040 Mallard Drive #31. When officers arrived they found a woman dead with an apparent gunshot wound. The coroner and detectives were still on the scene around 8:30 p.m.

During the investigation, CSPD found probable cause to arrest Eric Lockhart with manslaughter. He is now behind bars in the El Paso County Justice Center. No bond was listed, as he awaits arraignment.

