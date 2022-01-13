CSPD busts felons with firearms, magazines, and ammunition following child abuse investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three convicted felons are back behind bars after local police discovered they were in possession of firearms and several magazines and ammunition.

On Jan. 12, Stetson Hill Patrol requested the assistance of the AVOU after learning several convicted felons living at 3345 Knoll Ln. #255 possessed firearms. AVOU secured a search warrant for the home and established surveillance on Knoll Lane.

3345 Knoll Ln. #255

A ruse knock by AVOU personnel confirmed one of the three suspects was present in the residence and armed with a handgun. AVOU surveillance personnel also saw two suspects leave the house in a vehicle that was surveilled and contacted by AVOU and patrol.

Alexus Martin and Dominique Revels were contacted in the vehicle and arrested for Possession of Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Revels was still in possession of the handgun previously observed by AVOU during the ruse knock. A shotgun was also recovered from the rear seat of the vehicle.

AVOU and patrol personnel executed the search warrant at the house and contacted two additional occupants. Alejandro Rotenberry was arrested for POWPO; the second man was released. Ammunition and magazines consistent with the recovered firearms were located within.