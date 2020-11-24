CSPD asks for help identifying suspect in KeyBank robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery on Tuesday, November 17.

On Tuesday morning, just after 9 a.m. the KeyBank located at 5725 North Academy Boulevard was robbed. Police said a lone suspect, wearing dark clothing, a yellow face covering and a construction vest walked into the bank and demanded money from the tellers. The suspect did not produce or threaten the use of a weapon, and after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, fled the scene on foot to the east of the business.

CSPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this bank robbery. Anyone who recognizes the suspect, has information about this crime, or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.