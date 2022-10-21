(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they have arrested two people after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk and a customer, in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 21.

According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called downtown to a convenience store on the 300 block of East Platte Avenue, a block away from North Nevada Avenue.

CSPD said the store clerk had kicked out a group of individuals for shoplifting earlier in the evening. The group reportedly returned 30 minutes later, when allegedly Henry Johnson-Jackson still angry that his friends were kicked out, pointed a handgun at the clerk and a customer. After making threats, Johnson-Jackson got into a vehicle and the group drove away.

An officer found the vehicle at North Murray Boulevard and East Platte Avenue and contacted the group inside the vehicle. During the investigation, the officer found a BB gun, and Johnson-Jackson and Gabriella Postoak were arrested for their alleged role in menacing the store clerk.