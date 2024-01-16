(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people have been arrested related to a November homicide that happened on Bonfoy Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Friday, Nov. 17 at around 9:10 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Bonfoy Avenue about a shooting. Police said when officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Daniel Ramirez of Colorado Springs, with at least one gunshot wound. Police said Ramirez later died of his injuries.

Mugshot of Fredy Marquez-Hurvina

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, CSPD detectives obtained arrest warrants for two suspects, one identified as 52-year-old Fredy Marquez-Hurvina, and the other is a 15-year-old teen, who will not be identified by police.

CSPD said Marquez-Hurvina was already in custody at the El Paso County Jail on an unrelated warrant.

The teen was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 11 without incident, according to police.