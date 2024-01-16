(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people have been arrested related to a November homicide that happened on Bonfoy Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Friday, Nov. 17 at around 9:10 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Bonfoy Avenue about a shooting. Police said when officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Daniel Ramirez of Colorado Springs, with at least one gunshot wound. Police said Ramirez later died of his injuries.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, CSPD detectives obtained arrest warrants for two suspects, one identified as 52-year-old Fredy Marquez-Hurvina, and the other is a 15-year-old teen, who will not be identified by police. CSPD said Marquez-Hurvina was already in custody at the El Paso County Jail on an unrelated warrant.

The teen was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 11 without incident, according to police.