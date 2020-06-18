CSPD arrest three teens for crime spree, one suspect still wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS — Three teens face multiple charges after a pattern of robbery and attempted car-jackings in Colorado Springs from June 10 to June 14. One suspect is still on the run.

Colorado Springs Police officers began proactive patrols at convenience stores throughout town.

On Sunday night, during one of the proactive patrols, officers learned that the Kum & Go on Austin Bluffs had just been robbed. While officers were canvassing the area, the suspects were located. The suspects then fled on foot. With the assistance of K9 officers, patrol officers were able to take three suspects into custody following a brief pursuit. The fourth suspect fled the area while officers were initially arriving on scene.

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed that the suspects were responsible for a series of armed robberies and attempted car-jackings. During the two separate attempted car-jackings, the suspects fired a handgun at the victims. The victims were uninjured but their cars had damage from the gunfire.

Day, date, and location of robberies are as follows:

Wednesday, 6/10/2020 – Kum & Go, 2190 Vickers Drive

Friday, 6/12/2020 – Diamond Shamrock, 3290 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

Friday, 6/12/2020 – 7 Eleven, 4325 South Carefree Circle

Saturday, 6/13/2020 – Pine Bluffs Apartments, 6470 Timber Bluff Point (Att. Car-jacking)

Saturday, 6/13/2020 – Cottonwood Creek Park, 7040 Rangewood Drive (Att. Car-jacking)

Sunday, 6/14/2020 – Kum & Go, 7375 Duryea Drive

Sunday, 6/14/2020 – 7 Eleven, 2825 Briargate Blvd

Sunday, 6/14/2020 – Kum & Go, 4512 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

A 16-year-old boy was arrested for six counts of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested for five counts of aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested for three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

An unidentified fourth suspect fled the scene of the last robbery in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.