CSPD arrest man in connection to multiple robberies in December and August

COLORADO SPRINGS — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man in connection to a handful of robberies in December of 2019 and August of 2020.

Investigators starting looking into the August 8 robbery of the ENT Credit Union, located at 2336 North Wahsatch Avenue where a man entered the bank and demanded cash while armed with a handgun.

According to CSPD, on August 29, Midnight Games, located at 411 North Circle Drive, was also robbed at gunpoint.

The Robbery Unit’s investigation into both of these robberies led to the identification and arrest of 39-year-old Nathan Jorgensen of Colorado Springs. Jorgensen was taken into custody on September 8 by members of the CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit.

Jorgensen is familiar to robbery investigators from a series of robberies that occurred less than a year ago. Jorgensen was identified as the suspect in the following robberies prior to his recent arrest:

12/26/2019 Dr. Phone Fix, 3604 Austin Bluffs Parkway

12/30/2019 Secure Self Storage, 1545 South Nevada Avenue

12/30/2019 Carjacking on Brookside Street

12/31/2019 Wells Fargo Bank, 3275 West Colorado Avenue

Jorgensen was arrested for the above four robberies on January 2. He posted bond on January 15. Detectives continued their investigation into Jorgensen and he was identified as the suspect in the following additional robberies:

12/15/2019 Freaky’s Smoke Shop & Tattoo, 1714 Brookwood Drive

12/21/2019 The Bomb Headshop, 2644 East Platte Avenue

12/28/2019 CBD Life, 2929 Galley Road

He was charged with the above three additional robberies and again arrested on March 3. He bonded out on March 5.

Jorgensen failed to appear for a court hearing on April 21 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested on April 27 and bonded out on June 2.