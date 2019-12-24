CSPD arrest 15-year-old for first-degree murder in deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, officers obtained a first-degree murder arrest warrant and arrested a 15-year-old suspect.

The warrant was from a homicide investigation into the death of Isaac James. The suspect was taken into custody and due to his age his identity will not be released.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 2250 La Salle Street, which is in the area of Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. The victim died on the scene. He has been identified as Isaac James, 15, of Colorado Springs.

James’ death is the 24th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 31.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.