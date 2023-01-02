(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have arrested an alleged suspect after responding to a vehicle fire north of downtown Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, officers and firefighters were called to the 1800 block of North Cascade Avenue near West Fontanero Street about a vehicle fire. Officers determined that the fire was set intentionally and the suspect had left prior to the officer’s arrival.

Officers were able to locate the suspect at another location and were able to take him into custody without incident.