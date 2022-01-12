CSPD alerts community about sexually violent predator moving to the area

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has alerted the community that a sexually violent predator has moved to the area.

Jimmie Louis Lillie will be on supervised release, parole, and has moved to a location in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction. Lillie is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the court.

Accordingly, the Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Lillie’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Lillie’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment, and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: http://www.coloradosprings.gov. Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

Lillie’s criminal history reveals he was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child in 2005 in El Paso County Colorado.

He has also been convicted of 3rd Degree Assault, twice, Felony Theft, twice, Distribution of a Controlled substance, Possession/Sale of a Controlled Substance, Violation of a Restraining Order, Misdemeanor Theft and Resisting Arrest, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Lillie is registered at 3033 East Platte Avenue #104 in Colorado Springs. He is described as a black male, 64 years old, 6’0” tall, 190 lbs., with a shaved head, and brown eyes.

Lillie is one of 19 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in this community.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.