(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a man was allegedly stabbed by Marianna Guera Saturday night on Oct. 21.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of East Cedar Street near East Platte Avenue and North Handcock Avenue. Officers found a man with at least one stab wound.

The male was transported to the hospital and later died due to his injuries.

22-year-old Marianna Guerra was arrested for Murder in the 1st Degree, according to CSPD.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.