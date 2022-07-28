COLORADO SPRINGS — A firefighter with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after being charged with a felony.

According to a press release sent out by CSFD, firefighter Jared Whiteman has been placed on administrative leave without pay effective July 28. The department said it made the decision to place Whiteman on leave after reviewing charging documents.

Whiteman has been a firefighter with CSFD since March of 2017.

According to court documents, Whiteman is facing a charge of theft in the amount of $100,000-$1,000,000, a class 3 felony. His next scheduled appearance in court is set for September 1.

