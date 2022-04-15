PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted.

Elisa Montoya, 36, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’07”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Montoya has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled

Substance – Manufacturing and Distribution x2. Her bond amount is $25,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.