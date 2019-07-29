CPW: New Mexico man facing charges after letting dog kill fawn

A fawn sleeps in the warm sunny grass at the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Laurel, Md., Friday, May 31, 2019. A mother deer usually leave their fawns for a period of time to forage for food. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MONTE VISTA, Colo. — A New Mexico man is facing charges after he allowed his dog to kill a fawn and then posted photos of the aftermath on social media, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said Michael Garcia, 36, of Las Cruces, New Mexico is charged with illegal possession of wildlife, allowing his dog to harass wildlife, and unlawful manner of take of wildlife. A CPW wildlife officer issued the citation on July 23.

CPW said Garcia was in an area near the Conejos River in southern Colorado, where he was working as a fishing guide, when his dog chased a fawn and killed it. Garcia posted photos of the dog and the dead fawn on social media, according to CPW. CPW began investigating after someone saw the post and reported it to Operation Game Thief.

CPW said Garcia can choose to pay the fines, or appear in court. The fines total $1,372.50, plus an assessment of 20 license-suspension points. If he does not pay the fines, he will be required to appear in court September 16.

Because Garcia will be issued 20 license-suspension points, he must also appear before a CPW suspension hearing officer. This is a separate process that could result in the suspension of hunting and fishing license privileges for up to five years, according to CPW.