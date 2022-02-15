Court records detail arrest of a volunteer basketball coach in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — FOX21 has obtained court records following the arrest of Jalen McNeal, a 19-year-old who police believe is a sexual predator who preyed upon a 12-year-old girl.

McNeal had been volunteering in a classroom and as a basketball coach at Galileo School of Math and Science since December 2021.

Police say the assault happened in the summer of 2021.

>> Read McNeal’s Full Arrest Affidavit Here

Per court records, the 12-year-old had been communicating with McNeal and another man, 36-year-old Brandon Meyer, through the social media app Snapchat when she was only 11-years-old.

Brandon Meyer, Courtesy of CSPD

The arrest affidavit states, “He picked her up in the morning down the street from her house. He told her he is not a dangerous person, but he is just giving her weed for sex. He said he has never really done anything like that before. At one point he said he would Cash app her some money. He brought her to some tan apartments which he said was his friend’s.”

The girl confirmed to police that she had confirmed that she was 13-years-old to McNeal before meeting him.

McNeal was arrested for sexual assault on a child on February 3, 2022.