(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — A court-martial for a United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) cadet began on Monday, Sept. 25, according to USAFA.

The court-martial began on Monday for Cadet Eamon McHugh, who has been charged with two specifications of sexual assault in violation of USAFA’s Uniform Code of Military Justice.

