Court documents reveal gruesome killing in connection to human remains found in San Luis Valley

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — An informant pieced together a gruesome timeline for investigators leading to a nationwide manhunt for Adre “Psycho” Baroz.

Court documents say the informant told investigators he watched Baroz kill 19-year-old Selena Esquibel who was reported missing in September 2020. According to the affidavit, Esquibel was reported missing by her mother Rosaline Robledo who last spoke with Esquibel on August 30th, 2020.

The informant said they were there the moment Esquibel was fatally shot and disposed of Esquibel’s body. In the arrest papers, it said Baroz hit Esquibel on the back of her head with a gun before taking her from his apartment located inside the Walsh Hotel in Alamosa.

The informant claims he, Baroz, and Esquibel got into Baroz’s gold Cadillac Escalade and drove to the home of CJ Dominguez in Capulin where Baroz’s brother, Julius Baroz was at.

<<< Dominguez and Baroz have recently been arrested and charged in connection to the ongoing investigation.

Investigators learned Baroz, Esquibel, and the informant left Dominguez’s home and drove to a remote property in La Sauces known as “Ponch’s House”. The informant claims moments after arriving, Baroz walked Esquibel to a pit behind a garage and shot her.

The informant believes Esquibel was murdered after Baroz heard she was making sexual assault claims against him and believes her remains were later burned.

On November 13th, investigators took the informant to the location they had claimed the crime took place. According to the affidavit, a search warrant was executed and three sets of human remains were found.

Investigators have since identified two of the three sets of human remains. At this time the third set of human remains have not officially been identified but investigators said there is reason to believe the bones recovered are likely Selena Esquibel.