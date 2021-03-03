Court denies reduced sentence for former officer, wrestling coach who molested children in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A judge has denied a reduced sentence for a former police officer and wrestling coach who was convicted of multiple accounts of sexual assault of a child in 2012.

Joshua Carrier was charged with more than 200 counts related to sexual assault, sexual contact, and enticement of children, as well as some related child pornography charges, associated with his molestation of children while a volunteer assistant wrestling coach at Mann Middle School during the 2010-2011 school year.

Carrier’s first trial resulted in a mistrial. In the second trial, he was convicted of dozens of the charges. He was sentenced in 2013 to 70 years to life in prison, followed by 20 years to life on parole.

Carrier filed an appeal to reconsider the sentence, and the court agreed to a hearing. After hearing from multiple victims and their family members, as well as Carrier and his supporters, the court denied the request for a reduced sentence.