Court agrees to postpone Letecia Stauch preliminary hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A judge has agreed to postpone the preliminary hearing in the case against Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch.

Stauch’s defense attorneys filed a motion on May 12 requesting that the hearing be postponed due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The two-day hearing was originally scheduled for June 5 and 8.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors lay out their evidence against the defendant, and a judge decides whether the evidence is sufficient to bring the case to trial.

On May 19, a judge issued an order postponing the hearing. Stauch’s June 5 appearance will remain on the docket, but will be changed to a status conference “to determine the best method for proceeding forward in light of current conditions,” according to the order.

In the order, the judge also addressed several other topics brought up by the defense in their May 12 motions.

In response to the defense’s concerns about the jail’s video visitation policy, the judge said the jail has since changed its policy. In documents filed May 21, the defense said they are now able to communicate with Stauch via video visitation, so they are withdrawing their original motion requesting video access.

In their May 12 motions, the defense also said they have not been provided with some important pieces of discovery, such as an autopsy report and DNA results. The judge ordered lawyers for both sides to address that issue at the June 5 status conference.

In their May 12 motions, the defense also said that due to pandemic restrictions, they have not been able to travel to various locations in Colorado, South Carolina, and Florida to conduct investigations. In response, the judge’s order said “counsel can still conduct investigations either over the phone or by other electronic methods.” The judge said the defense should be prepared to address these claims at the June 5 status conference.