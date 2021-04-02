Cotopaxi couple arrested, accused of threatening a federal judge

COTOPAXI, Colo. — A Cotopaxi couple is facing charges for allegedly sending threatening communications to a federal bankruptcy judge, according to the FBI.

Danny Lee Barker, 68, and Valerie Ann Barker, 67, were arrested Thursday. Deputies from Fremont County and Custer County pulled the suspects over and arrested them without incident around 3:45 p.m., according to a press release from the FBI.

A federal indictment alleges that between January and April 2020, the Barkers sent communications threatening to kidnap a federal judge.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas.