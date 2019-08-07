Costilla County deputy shot while responding to burglary call

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — A Costilla County sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. The deputy was responding to a burglary call in the Sangre de Cristo Ranches area southeast of Fort Garland.

The deputy was taken to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center in Alamosa. There’s no word on the deputy’s condition.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

