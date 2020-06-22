PUEBLO, Colo. — Police say two people found in a Pueblo home Sunday night were killed in a double homicide and have been dead “for an unknown amount of time.”

UPDATE:

Pueblo Police tell FOX21 that an arrest has been made. A teen boy has been arrested and his identity has not been released at this time. Police say additional arrests are anticipated.

Police said Sunday night, they were called to do a welfare check at a home on East 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home.

The victims have been identified as Andonia Bouzos, 38, and Jesus Gutierrez, 36. The coroner’s office said Bouzos lived in Pueblo, and Gutierrez was homeless.

Investigators were on scene on Monday for hours and blocked off the house from both sides.

Police said both victims “have been deceased for an unknown amount of time.” Police said evidence at the scene indicates they were killed in a double homicide.

A neighbor told FOX21 that multiple people lived across the street and they have never had any problems with them. They stated police have been called to the property in the past.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective McCluskey at 719-568-4571, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).